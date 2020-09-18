I'm Inspired By Real Housewives's Mighty Snack Queen

As “the straw that stirs the drink,” there may very well be no Real Housewives of New York City without Sonja Morgan: It’s been exactly 10 years since she first graced our television screens in the show’s season 3 premiere, and if there’s one thing to know about this Housewife it’s that she never lets anything get in the way of a good time, great food, and better drinks. As the Snack Queen herself once said, “If being Sonja is so wrong, why does it feel so right?”

This season gave us some of her best food moments, from chowing down on a bagel behind Luann de Lesseps’s back (literally), to calling out a waiter for the lack of gin at a $40-million open house. And how can one forget the mid-season juice cleanse, or her request for a rosé-and-coke?

Let Sonja wine and dine her way into your heart in the video above, where Jezebel has gathered these scenes and more for your viewing pleasure. M ay we all be so lucky as to find someone who looks at us the way Son ja looks at lobster tails. Or rosé. Or a morning bagel.