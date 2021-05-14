Is Drew Barrymore Cheugy? An Investigation

You’re gonna do this and not define the word? You guys do know that you have a rapidly aging commentariat , right?

Cheugy: basic, out-of—date, otherwise uncool or not trendy

Be cheugy and be proud, Drew. You’ve been through too much and you’re too much yourself to worry about how a bunch of 20 somethings on TikTok might label you.

I am not into the resurgence of mean girl judgements like cringe and cheugy... how about just let people do themselves and look elsewhere if you don’t like it.

Also please note according to the NYT article, Birkenstocks are not cheugy... yet they most definitely WERE when I was a teen/20 something. I wore them anyway because IDGAF.