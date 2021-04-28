Joseline Hernandez Demands Her Flowers; Wendy Williams Throws Them at Her

Screenshot : The Wendy Williams Show

Whatever the Zoom equivalent is of a knockdown /drag-out fight occurred on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Career reality star Joseline Hernandez started her interview with Williams by ranting about perceived slights inflicted by Williams.

“Miss Wendy, I must just say this to you first,” said the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta lightning rod. “I hope you’re gonna give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I’ve put out there. I hope you’re gonna… not kinda throw this off outside of everything I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now.”

It continued in this way for several minutes: Hernandez requested “her flowers” and Williams asked to see her shoes (Williams opens her interviews with a “shoe cam” peep at whatever’s on her guest’s feet). Hernandez did not show her shoes, and insisted that Williams was not rooting for her, a fact made more galling because Hernandez, she insisted, has the No. 1 show in the country.

Actually, Williams pointed out, the stripper competition Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami is the No. 1 show on Zeus, a niche streaming channel. “You have the number one show on Zeus, and you got renewed for a third season, which is to be commended,” said Williams. Hernandez insisted she has the No. 1 show in the country.

Williams said that she can relate to feeling undervalued. “If you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, as a woman, we’re not even going to talk about race, just as a woman,” said Williams. “I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so please. Anyway, shoe cam please.”

That didn’t do the trick and Hernandez continued, claiming Williams is far harder on people of color than her white guests. “You should be nicer to us, you should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here, and you should tell us how proud you are of what we’ve done in the streets,” said Hernandez. Of course, common wisdom is that such an affirmative tone would make for boring TV, something Hernandez clearly understands implicitly when she shows up for a talk show appearance yelling.

Finally, after more requests for flowers, Williams picked some up that were sitting next to her and threw them at the camera. This is what you call a money shot:

The interview actually cooled down after that. Hernandez did end up showing her shoes! Amazing what a tossed flower can do! They discussed Hernandez’s outfit, her plans to get married on television, and her desire for another child.

Another funny moment occurred when, while wrapping up, Williams commented on Hernandez’s “unique” way of delivering her message and Hernandez countered, “Not more unique than the one you do!” In response, Williams said, “Well, that’s why I have the No. 1 show and you can be No. 2.”

Neither Williams nor Hernandez have the No. 1 or No. 2 shows on television, but nonetheless: good one!