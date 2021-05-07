Kim Zolciak, Who Once Claimed Racism 'Wasn't Real,' Just Got Her Show Canceled

Screenshot : Bravo

Don’t Be Tardy is a spin-off of the Real Housewives of Atlanta that has somehow been on for eight seasons, despite that not a single person I know has ever watched an episode of it. The show is named after the failed pop career of Kim Zolciak and her flop single “Don’t Be Tardy,” for which she allegedly stiffed Xscape’s Kandi Burruss during the making of almost a decade ago. It’s a hideous song and should be avoided at all costs. Luckily, I don’t have to say the same of Don’t Be Tardy anymore, because it just got canceled.



Advertisement

TMZ reports that Bravo has axed Don’t Be Tardy just ahead of its ninth season, with sources telling the outlet the show had “run its course” over the last eight years. During that time, it documented Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s children, business failures, career failures, and family vacations.

A whole lot of nothing, if you ask me.

On the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Zolciak was most famous for her feud with NeNe Leakes, which culminated after a decade of fighting in 2018, amid production for Season 10, when she accused Leakes of having “roaches.” The women of RHOA justifiably called her out as racist, which she laughed at. Later at the reunion, after filming had wrapped, Zolciak ushered Andy Cohen into a bathroom and said the following:



“This whole racism thing in this day in age is bullshit. Everyone of those motherfuckers on that couch owe this world a fucking apology for this racism shit. They already tried to claim that shit long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t fucking all that real. You know it.”



Zolciak was not asked back for Season 11 and later “apologized” for her tirade, writing on Instagram: “Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep – I am open to all and always have been.”



Sure, Kim. Everyone wave goodbye to this clown and her family!

