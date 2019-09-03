Image: Getty

Kristen Stewart is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s October issue, with an interview full of swear-heavy, cutting insight, which, unlike most celebrity profiles, makes it a genuine joy to read. But her biggest revelation is a comment about what it takes to land a superhero movie contract.



According to Stewart, it seems like Hollywood has a less-than-accepting read on her fluid sexuality. “I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that,” she told Harper’s.

Considering that the only gay character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a secondary character (played by director Joe Russo) who barely speaks four lines in the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, I can see why the franchise comes across as antiquated.

Stewart also talks about not talking about Robert Pattinson (“So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours’”), reclaiming the word “awkward” and her role in Charlie’s Angels. Read the full profile here.