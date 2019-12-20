Lana Del Rey Will Release a 'Gritty' Spoken Word Album

Image : Getty

In an Instagram video posted Thursday night, Lana Del Rey announced that she’s releasing a spoken word album in January. The album will be sold for “around a dollar,” and half of the proceeds will benefit Native American organizations.



In the video , Lana explains that she, “wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say.” She also assures fans that the record is “not particularly polished. It’s a bit more gritty.”

I was hoping she was referring to the Philadelphia Flyers’ cuddly orange mascot, but alas, I think she was being a bit more sincere than that:



In March, Del Rey announced that she was self-publishing and hand-binding collection of poetry called Violet Bent Backwards Over Grass, which would retail for “$1… because my thoughts are priceless,” as she wrote on Instagram. Apparently that process is taking much too long (it sounds arduous) so fans are getting the $1 spoken-word record to tide them over.