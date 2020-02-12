Let's Watch Timothée Chalamet Sit in a Tub in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

Screenshot : Searchlight Pictures

I n December 2018, we reported that Wes Anderson’s forthcoming film, The French Dispatch, would feature Timothée Chalamet and his cheekbones in the role he was born to play: anything well-dressed and saccharine Wes Anderson instructed him to portray. Fast-forward a year and two months, and the movie has a trailer, with a star-studded cast (Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Saoirse Ronan, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and of course, the beloved Timothée ) in a 20th-century tale about an American publication in some fake French town.

I’m not sure what journalism needs right now is a whimsical portrayal in a baguette accent, but it looks like a charming romp in the way all Anderson films tend to be. Also, in one moment in the trailer, Chalamet takes a bath in a clawfoot tub and says, “I’m naked,” so, that’s a treat. As a fan of Western Europe, cigarettes, sweaters, pastel color s, and black- and- white imagery, I will watch this film, primarily for French Timmy.

The French Dispatch will be in theaters July 24, 202 0.