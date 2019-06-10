Lizzie McGuire Will Return to TV as a 30-Year-Old Millennial in New York

I must have missed this news back in August, but the upcoming Disney+ streaming service is planning to air a Lizzie McGuire reboot. I previously had no plans to get Disney+, but now that I know this, I may have to reconsider. This is how they get you.

At the 5th Annual Baby Ball in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Hilary Duff told E! News all about the new show, which sounds not quite like the Lizzie McGuire I remember. Indeed, the reboot’s not about an awkward middle schooler who loves clashing prints and can’t talk to boys without hyperventilating, but is about the only future befitting an awkward middle schooler who loves clashing prints and can’t talk to boys without hyperventilating, i.e., that she grows up to be a “30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City,” and a single one on the “struggle bus,” at that. Thanks for that, Disney.

Advertisement

Per E! News:

“I have said this before, but for me coming back when she’s 30 and she’s not in a marriage and she’s not having a baby and she’s not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me,” the 32-year-old actress told E! News on Saturday at the 2019 Baby Ball event in Hollywood, which she attended with her partner Matthew Koma. “I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn’t have all the things yet? And for me, that’s Lizzie McGuire, she had those struggles in middle school where she didn’t have a place where she fits in and you know [...] always on the struggle bus, but she’s also your best friend, and that’s exactly what I want to target and hit home again—is being there for girls in this time of their life.”

Can’t wait to watch a depressed Lizzie McGuire get laid off every three weeks and accidentally burn rice and beans. Best of luck doing that without cursing, Liz!