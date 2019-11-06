M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Terrifying Thriller Features a Lifelike Doll

Director M. Night Shyamalan, who seems to conjure up strange twists in his dreams and turn those into movies that sometimes make no sense and/or are bad (but fun!), has dreamt up a thriller series titled Servant, a drama about a couple who lose their baby and replace the baby with a lifelike doll.

The series, available November 28 via Apple TV+, stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a couple who mourn the death of their child by getting a real-ish-looking doll to weather their grief. According to IndieWire, “They’ve even hired a new nanny to care for the fake child. The supporting cast includes Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Harry Potter favorite Rupert Grint.” And based on the trailer, it’s the nanny who’s the issue.

I can’t say how lifelike the doll is, but you can judge for yourself and watch the trailer below.