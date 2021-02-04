Megan Thee Stallion Just Remade Toy Story, But Better

Screenshot : Youtube

Oh, to be a lil’ Bratz doll in some lil’ Bratz doll outfits, hair teased to the ceiling, jean jacket bedazzled in approximately 1 billion rhinestones, with my cute lil’ pumps a good 12 inches. It’s an ideal fantasy world, and one Megan Thee Stallion has brought to life for her new music video.

Featuring DaBaby and comedian Kwaylon Rogers, better known as Blame It On Kway, “Cry Baby” is a sublime artistic experience. Kway starts the video as the manager, or patron, of a toyshop—remember when toyshops existed? I don’t. Anyway, Kway locks up for the night and predictably, the toys come alive.



I would like this outfit if possible. Purple crocodile skin!



But I’m not here to talk about a comedian’s cold open. Let me get to the goods:



It’s a bummer, really, that DaBaby didn’t dress up for this, but when have men ever put in the same effort? Possibly never, but how can I complain when they’ve found a crash test dummy suit for Meg to pull some stunts in! The flaming Hot Wheels ramps are a nice addition here.



There’s also some wonderfully Lil’ Kim- like staging, specifically this dollhouse scene. I’ve seen it before, but it doesn’t make it less fun! I’d also like to know where one can procure a matching latex onesie, complete with lil’ latex flowers.



Eventually Kway comes back and finds that the toys have made a mess. Whoopsie!

