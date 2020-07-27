Megan Thee Stallion Reminds All the Assholes That Getting Shot Isn't a Joke

Image : Carmen Mandato/Stringer ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live Monday afternoon with a tearful message for her fans and her haters two weeks after she was allegedly shot.

“I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass shit,” Megan said in the nearly 10-minute long video. “But I also see a lot of people who have been very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate it.”

She assured her fans that she was back, happy, and smiling, even though there hasn’t been much to smile about lately.

“I was shot in both of my feet,” Megan said, blinking back tears. “And I had to get surgery to get the... bullets taken out. It was super scary.”

On July 12, Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly shot after an argument with rapper Tory Lanez. The two attended a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home earlier that evening. Lanez was arrested that night for a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; he was released on bond. Three days later, Megan posted a message on Instagram, writing, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

The misogynoir was instant. Jokes about Megan getting shot flooded the internet, from miscellaneous social media jokers and even her fellow entertainers: Basketball Wives star Draya Michelle joked that Megan and Lanez must have a “Bobby and Whitney love” that “drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” referring to the abusive relationship between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Rapper Cam’ron re-posted a transphobic joke about Meg, which read, “Tory Lanez saw that dick and started shootin..IDC what no one say.”

Since the shooting, Meg has posted a few tweets aimed at those who have made light of the alleged shooting. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Meg wrote. Another tweet acted as a direct jab to Michelle: “Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga.”

Megan emphasized how cruel these jokes and rumors are during her Instagram Live.

“It’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about, it was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about,” Megan said. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do shit.”

Megan continued: “Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, didn’t break tendons. Like, I know my mama, my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one.”

In March 2019, just as Megan’s career was taking off, Megan’s mother died from a cancerous brain tumor. Her grandmother died later that month. Megan said that she has been trying to fill that void with people she thought made her happy.

“I was moving too fast, I wasn’t taking enough time for myself,” Megan said.

But she made sure to take enough time before returning to the public eye. She dismissed rumors regarding her silence, insisting she wasn’t protecting anyone, she just wasn’t ready to spill her guts on social media.

“I’m taking some time to myself,” Megan said. “It has definitely made me realize how to move forward and how to protect my energy.

Megan thanked her friends who stood by her and her fans—“hotties”—who sent her messages and stood up for her. Still, Megan’s anger toward those making light of her shooting was palpable:

“I ain’t ever seen so many grown-ass motherfucking men chime in on some shit that wasn’t they motherfucking business in the first motherfucking place. Like, do y’all niggas just wake up, get on the internet and say, ‘O h I ’m gonna say this today because this is gonna get some likes, this is gonna be funny.’ What if your motherfuckin’ sister got shot? What if your motherfuckin’ girlfriend got shot? What if your motherfuckin best friend got shot? W ould you be crackin jokes then? Then you want the whole world to stop and feel sorry for you. I don’t expect none of you motherfuckers to feel sorry for me, but it’s just a respect thing. Shut the fuck up when shit don’t have nothin’ to do with you.”

But Megan ended her Instagram Live on an upbeat note. “A bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck, and I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl shit,” she said before uploading her first Instagram post since mid-July. The caption reads, “Unbreakable.”