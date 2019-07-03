Screenshot: ABC

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Meghan McCain may leave The View, where she is reportedly paid about $1 million per year. Why? Because she feels like a “caged animal,” according to a friend. That’s certainly an interesting turn of phrase!

The Daily Beast spoke with several people who claim to be close to McCain, all of whom shared that she is “emotionally drained, angry, and isolated.” She feels “exhausted and defeated,” one said. Another added, “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week.”

According to one source, it’s not only due to the blowback she receives whenever she spouts her questionable opinions on everything from anti-Semitism to the treatment of people at border detention centers. She “feels different in every way a person can feel different [at The View]—everything from politically to just socially to where she’s from,” they said, pointing to the fact that McCain, unlike her fellow co-hosts who enjoy traipsing off to the Hamptons, prefers to spend weekends “hanging out in the creek and doing Jell-O shots and shooting guns.”

But is Meghan actually feeling down? On a recent episode where she complained about being the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” she also had this to say: “Don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this. Okay?” Okay!