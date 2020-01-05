Michelle Williams Advocates for Abortion Access in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Image : Getty

If I were living in a cabin deep in the woods, my only access to everyday life being a small television that played the 2020 Golden Globes on loop, I probably wouldn’t know that anything terribly important was happening in the world around me. Things like, say: an assassination carried out by imperialist war-mongerers, the most perilous election the United States has ever seen, Australia burning to the ground while its leaders push for an expansion of the coal industry, or the widespread attack on abortion access by a deeply sexist government stuffed to the brim with goons, predators, rapists.



Enter Michelle Williams, who—besides Patricia Arquette and (unfortunately) Russell Crowe—was one of the only celebrities onstage to acknowledge that the world outside the ever-fancy Beverly Hilton Hotel is in trouble. In particular, when Williams accepted her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, she acknowledged that the reproductive rights of women in the US are under grave attack. On Thursday, 207 Congressman left their greasy fingerprints on an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to overrule Roe vs. Wade. Instead of simply accepting her award, Williams took her time to deliver a moving speech on the power that choice has had on her life as an actor and a mother. Thank god!