Naysayers Will Scoff at Another Dirty Dancing Sequel, but I Say Bring It

Dirty Dancing is a perfect film, and in no need of a modern update. Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights is even more perfect film , even though some haters, i.e. critics, called it “ unnecessary, ” “cheesy,” “forgettable,” and “this is so boring and terrible, why are we watching this, what the fuck is wrong with you? ” (That last quote comes directly from one of my exes ) And now, i t appears that it is highly possible Jennifer Grey’s about to pile on another masterpiece.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate is working on a “ new untitled dance movie,” with Grey reportedly set as the star and executive producer. Though it’s not confirmed, Deadline says there are “ rumblings” that this is another Dirty Dancing movie.

Of course, reports say this is “a” dance movie, and therefore not necessarily “the” dance movie, but I choose to believe—Deadline says the untitled project takes place in the 1990s, and that Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the writing team behind the slightly too prescient Five Feet Apart, are writing the screenplay.

Whatever the deal, I hope Grey as Adult Baby has a scene as iconic as this one:



Anyway, as long as it’s better than this, I expect to have the tiiii me of my liiiiiii—OK, I’m sorry, I’ll stop .