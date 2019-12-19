Noah Centineo Is Totally Getting Dumped

Great news for those of us who broke up with Noah Centineo over a year ago: He’s totally getting dumped again in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
In the first movie, Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), pretend to be a couple only to end up falling for one another. Their romance grows complicated in the sequel. They appear wildly affectionate one moment, and then less so the next. On top of that, a boy from Lara Jean’s past—yet another recipient of her middle school love letters—appears out of nowhere. His name is John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), and he’s absolutely going to devastate her.
I mean, look at him?
The trailer teases their meet-cute (Lara Jean trips, of course, and he comes to her rescue), and have you seen that smile?
Here’s the millisecond her heart breaks:
Peter, who?
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.