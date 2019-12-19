Noah Centineo Is Totally Getting Dumped

Filed to: to all the boys i've loved before

Screenshot : Netflix

Great news for those of us who broke up with Noah Centineo over a year ago: He’s totally getting dumped again in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In the first movie , Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky ( Centineo), pretend to be a couple only to end up falling for one another. T heir romance grows complicated in the sequel . They appear wildly affectionate one moment , and then less so the next . On top of that , a boy from Lara Jean ’s past— yet another recipient of her middle school love letters— appears out of nowhere . His name is John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), and he’s absolutely going to devastate her.



I mean, look at him?

Screenshot : Netflix

The trailer teases their meet-cute (Lara Jean trips, of course, and he comes to her rescue), and have you seen that smile?

Here’s the millisecond her heart breaks:



Screenshot : Netflix

Peter, who?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.