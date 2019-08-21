Screenshot: Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios has lost custody of Spider-Man—its best Spider-Man—Tom Holland. Sony and Marvel have collapsed their relationship, as announced on Tuesday, creating a black hole in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where my heart used to be, filled by Tom Holland, the best Spider-Man.



Sony wants to keep doing Spider-Man and says, expressing human emotions as a corporate entity, that it’s “disappointed.” According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Disney and Sony entered into a unique partnership for Marvel to produce the Spider-Man movies that starred Tom Holland. The deal saw Feige as lead producer on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home in a complex arrangement that allowed the hero, whose movie rights are controlled by Sony, to appear in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers movies. The two sides had been talking about ways to extend the deal for future Spider-Man movies to star Holland but talks collapsed recently.

But what will happen to Tom Holland? He’s played the most charming, believable version of Spider-Man yet, with a unique, childlike earnestness that’s made him beloved both in his own franchise and as part of Avengers. He may be around, but as The Playlist notes:

It isn’t that the latest two ‘Spider-Man’ films had hints of MCU ties, like the Marvel TV series. Instead, ‘Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’ were dripping with Marvel Studios/Avengers plot threads. Villains were spawned by Tony Stark’s existence. Peter’s growth was tied directly to his interaction with the Avengers and the larger MCU. Can Sony make a continuation of the Tom Holland/Jon Watts ‘Spider-Man’ franchise without the MCU? Sure, but it’s not going to be easy, and it’s sure as hell going to be noticeable.

Protect this hot fast-talking teen, please.