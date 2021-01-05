Oh Darn, the Grammys Have Been Postponed

Photo : DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The biggest night of board-approved music that supposedly sounds both classic and hip but largely just ends up kind of middling has been put on hold. The 2021 Grammy Awards, once scheduled for January 31, have been pushed back as covid-19 cases in its host city of Los Angeles surge.

Rolling Stone reports that sources say the Recording Academy is aiming for a rescheduled date in March, which: good luck! To every one of us! Regarding the planned ceremony, RS says:

The Grammys had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show. Nominated artists wouldn’t have been allowed on-site either, likely leading to a situation similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely.

That sounds like a recipe for sadness, a la the American Music Awards. “The show must go on!” said the showboating fly whose wings have just been ripped from its body, as she zig-zags to the podium. Beyoncé has more nominations this year than any other artists, which is particularly strange since she didn’t release an album in the qualifying period—the lion’s share of her nods are from her “Black Parade” single and collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage.” Other pop stars you know and love/are indifferent to like Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift are nominated for six awards.

Taylor Swift will just have to wait a little while longer to scoop up the Album of the Year award that she is the clear shoe-in for. Don’t cry for her: She can use the intervening time to record 57 new albums.