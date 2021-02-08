Paparazzo Whose Car Britney Spears Attacked in 2007 Absurdly Claims He Didn't Know She Wanted to Be Left Alone

In addition to a rather damning look back at Justin Timberlake’s behavior regarding his ex Britney Spears, the New York Times-made/FX-Hulu-aired documentary Framing Britney Spears featured a galling interview with former paparazzo Daniel Ramos. Regardless of the piles of footage of Spears so surrounded by strobing cameras that it was impossible for her to walk in a straight line and despite her televised tears over being hounded by photographers, Ramos looked back on his supposedly symbiotic professional relationship fondly.

“In the beginning when paparazzis were following Britney, you could tell she enjoyed it,” he said. “She would give up the shots, waving. She was very friendly, a sweetheart of a girl. It was like she needed us and we needed her. We both needed each other. It was a great kind of a relationship.”

Advertisement

Sure, Jan.

Ramos recalled the infamous night in 2007, in which Spears took an umbrella to his SUV after he had harassed her during an emotionally fraught night. “That night was not a good night for her. It was no t a good night for us. But it was a good night for us ‘cause it was a money shot,” he said. It’s always fascinating when people are so unafraid to be who they are that they seem completely unafraid to devolve into self-parody.

Ramos then was shown making absolutely absurd claims that I just refuse to believe that he believes. “Working on her for so many years, she never gave a clue or information to us that ‘I would appreciate you guys leave me the eff alone.’”

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

“What about when she said, ‘Leave me alone?,’” countered the interviewer.

“There were times when she [was] like, ‘Can you leave me alone for the day?,” Ramos claimed. “But it wasn’t like, ‘Leave me alone forever.’ You know what I mean?” No, Ramos, I don’t!!!