Quibi Reportedly Paid Reese Witherspoon $6 Million Just to Talk, Now Laying Off Staff

The streaming service Quibi, which in the lead up to its launch announced a slate of shows helmed by the likes of Zac Efron, Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Sophie Turner, appears to have blown their budget on stars instead of staff. A source told Page Six that while Witherspoon got a $6 million payday for narrating Fierce Queens, a nature documentary, that Quibi has implemented layoffs and “cut overtime for its lowest-level staffers.” As it related specifically to Fierce Queens, the show has been one of the “weakest performers.”

Since its launch in April, Quibi has struggled to find its audience, garnering just over a million active users. The app’s co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told the New York Times in May that the coronavirus is to blame. But perhaps just a smidge of blame can be laid at the feet of Jim Toth, Quibi’s second founder and head of content acquisition and talent who just so happens to be married to Reese Witherspoon. Page Six reports :

The source told us that Quibi has already cut overtime for its lowest-level staffers and quietly let go of others, adding: “The mood is dark.” It’s now fallen out of Apple’s Top 200 apps, while Sensor Tower, which measures apps’ performance, now has it at 1,007.

Maybe it wasn’t the soundest investment to pay someone $6 million dollars to talk over a barely over an hour’s worth of animal footage. Certainly, many people find Witherspoon’s voice soothing and valuable, but perhaps there was a better way to spend a portion of Quibi’s $1.8 billion budget.