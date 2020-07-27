Raffi, World's Greatest Musician, Writes Song Honoring Portland Moms

Raffi, world famous artist behind hits like “Baby Beluga,” “Down By the Bay,” and “Mr. Sun,” has written a song honoring the Wall of Moms holding down the front line at protests against police violence in Portland. It’s no “Shake My Sillies Out,” but it will do.
Spin reports that Raffi tweeted out the song, dubbed “Portland Moms,” over the weekend, affirming his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“in solidarity with #BlackLivesMattter, a tribute to the heroic protests vs injustice in Portland and elsewhere: an idea that woke me up 3 am, now recorded,” he tweeted. He followed up: “my first US concert was in Portland, 1981, sold out. fond memories of shared love and music. great town, friendly folk. heartbreaking, the trump cruelty vs #BlackLivesMatter protesters. stay strong!”
It’s catchy!
The Wall of Moms consists of several dozen self-described mothers who’ve begun putting themselves between protestors and the feds who’ve been terrorizing Portland for the last week or so, in an effort to protect them. They are rad, and deserve all the child-friendly folksongs they can get—though maybe Raffi can put out a second, more overtly anti-fed and law enforcement album instead? Let’s turn these kids against the carceral state early, before Zootopia gets to them first.
DISCUSSION
Between the wall of Moms, the Dads with leaf blowers, and the veterans, I feel proud to be American, proud of these strong folks. And I simultaneously freaking weep at what a frightening shit show Trump’s America has become.