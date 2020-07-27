Raffi, World's Greatest Musician, Writes Song Honoring Portland Moms

Image : Nathan Howard ( Getty Images )

Raffi, world famous artist behind hits like “Baby Beluga,” “Down By the Bay,” and “Mr. Sun, ” has written a song honoring the W all of M oms holding down the front line at protests against police violence in Portland. It’s no “ Shake My Sillies Out,” but it will do.

Spin reports that Raffi tweeted out the song, dubbed “ Portland Moms,” over the weekend, affirming his support of the Black Lives Matter movement .

“ in solidarity with #BlackLivesMattter, a tribute to the heroic protests vs injustice in Portland and elsewhere: an idea that woke me up 3 am, now recorded,” he tweeted. He followed up: “ my first US concert was in Portland, 1981, sold out. fond memories of shared love and music. great town, friendly folk. heartbreaking, the trump cruelty vs #BlackLivesMatter protesters. stay strong!”

It’s catchy!





The Wall of Moms consists of several dozen self-described mothers who’ve begun putting themselves between protestors and the feds who’ve been terrorizing Portland for the last week or so, in an effort to protect them . They are rad, and deserve all the child-friendly folksongs they can get—though maybe Raffi can put out a second, more overtly anti-fed and law enforcement album instead? Let’s turn these kids against the carceral state early, before Zootopia gets to them first.