RIP Marvel Television

Image : via Getty

I lost interest in Marvel’s TV shows once Jessica Jones ended, and it seems like Marvel is also losing interest in Marvel’s TV shows, based on a Deadline report on Tuesday night alleging the studio is killing off its television division.

Not that there’s a lot left over there—Netflix canceled Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Jones a while ago—but The Runaways has one season left (airing on Disney+), as does ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel shelved a bunch of other upcoming television projects recently, and so it sounds like once these last few remaining shows finish up, Marvel’s done with TV, at least until Disney runs out of other ideas.

Advertisement

There was a lot of buzz around all the Marvel shows when they were first announced in 2014, and a bunch of them were pretty good, especially Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. But that was before Marvel put out approximately eight billion Avengers installments, and it is possible there are just too many fictional superheroes trying to explode things and/or stop other things from exploding, hence the television division demise.

Do note that the Marvel superhero glut does bode poorly for the future of Star Wars, another property Disney cannot stop expanding, no matter how many times I threw something at the screen during Solo. Just give us a Baby Yoda spinoff and call it a day already, Jesus.

