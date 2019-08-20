Screenshot: Netflix

There are two dueling trailers for the Netflix movie Marriage Story because marriage is a partnership, traditionally between two people, and because everyone lies, so what’s the truth here? The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, who can play any role she wants, and Adam Driver, a recent objet de lust for many, as a married couple (Nicole and Charlie) on the rocks, as foretold by the distance between them, the sad soul song in the background (Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”), and a scene in a courtroom at the end of both trailers.

Director Noah Baumbach said of the two trailers, in a statement: “Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth.” Netflix describes it as an “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.”

“She’s a great dancer, infectious,” Charlie says in the trailer, while Nicole praises her husband’s competitive spirit and says, “He rarely gets defeated, which, I feel like I always do.” Hitting all the right emotional chords for married viewers who agree: Love is crazy. The film also stars Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, and Alan Alda and will be screened at upcoming festivals, including the Venice Film Festival and TIFF.

“What I Love About Nicole”:

“What I Love About Charlie”: