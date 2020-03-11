A Supposedly Feminist Website
Subscribe
Television

Scenes from the Daytime Talk Show Coronapocalypse

Rich Juzwiak
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusTalk Showswendy williamsThe wendy williams showlive with kelly and ryangood morning americaThe view
5
1
Illustration for article titled Scenes from the Daytime Talk Show Coronapocalypse

In response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, several New York-based talk shows taped live Wednesday in front of no audience. Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Wendy Williams Show, The View, and Good Morning America all played to an empty crowd, or a sparsely populated audience full of staffers. (Tamron Hall is supposed to do so as well, according to Deadline and other outlets, though the intro of today’s show featured an audience, so I’m assuming it was prerecorded.)

As if to prove that dystopia can be kind of fun, actually, across the board, the tones of the hosts were of humor and excitement, as they addressed seas of mostly empty seats. Whoopi Goldberg called the move to go live without an audience “unprecedented.” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had a soundboard of fake audience reactions to play with. Wendy Williams promised “the best day ever” and said, “This is the show I’ve been waiting to do for the last 11 years.” You can watch the clips reel below to get a taste of how the various shows dealt with the change:

Notably, Meghan McCain said she liked not having an audience. “But I’m also, like, a news person,” she added. Williams worried that banning audiences from her show was buying into “mass hysteria.” She was able to pull off a decent “clap if you...” poll regarding Naomi Campbell’s hazmat suit, though, so all was not lost.

Advertisement
Rich Juzwiak

Some Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Harry and Meghan and William and Kate are Never, Ever Getting Back Together

Naomi Campbell Was Right

Another Good Night for Joe Biden and a Very Bad One for Bernie Sanders

Maybe The Bachelor Needs More Barbaras