Scooby-Doo's Velma Is Canonically Gay

Scooby-Doo (2002) Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Breaking: Velma, the nerd on Scooby-Doo, is gay.

On Sunday , director James Gunn, who wrote the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action film, tweeted that Velma “was explicitly gay” in his “initial script” for the film. According to him, “the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

In this case, the studio he is likely referring to is Warner Bros., and the sequel is 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, in which Velma (portrayed by Linda Cardellini) dates Patrick Wisely (Seth Green). But Scooby-Doo fans have always known the truth: she’s gay!

According to our friends at io9, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer and actor Tony Cervone responded to a comment on Instagram claiming that in the animated series, too, Velma is gay. He wrote, “We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficultly with the why... I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple.”

In fact, he’s posted about Velma’s queerness before, including in a Pride post two weeks ago:

And there you have it! Velma is gay.