Second Horseman of the Apocalypse Eliminated from The Masked Singer

If the First Horseman arrived two weeks ago in the quasi-hum form of Sarah Palin in a neon bear costume singing Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” as she was eliminated from The Masked Singer—and I believe we have good reason to assume that’s exactly what happened—the Second came last night. It was JoJo Siwa, who had dressed as a T. Rex. Her unmasking revealed that she was wearing her trademark bow underneath her dinosaur headpiece. “I actually paused my tour to do this,” she said. Of course, she did. Being a Horseman of the Apocalypse is a big job. Duty called.