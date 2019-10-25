Selena Gomez's Ambitiously Candid 'Lose You To Love Me' Lost Us

It’s... passable: Selena Gomez, “Lose You To Love Me” - Selena Gomez is at her best when her lackadaisical whisper singing partners up with a giant pop radio hit or a Talking Heads sample, which is probably why her first single in four years, “Lose You To Love Me,” produced by Billie Eillish’s brother Finneas, has lost me. It’s a fine, perfectly pleasant tune—a song that is refreshingly and ambitiously candid for her—but it’s not the one. I’m most excited for her future. —Maria Sherman

Yes: Selena Gomez, “Look At Her Now” - What the hell? Why wasn’t this the first single? It’s far superior? Huh? Catch me “mm m mmm’ing” my way through the grocery store for the rest of the year. —MS

Y: Tinashe fear. Ms. Banks, “Die a Little Bit” - Curiously, Tinashe and her many, many, many contributions to the musical soundscape of the 2010s (including her groundbreaking “2 On”) were absent from all those end-of-decade lists. I t looks like her decision to fire her saboteur record label and meddling team was the smartest decision of her career. “Die a Little Bit,” featuring South London rapper Ms. Banks, is phenomenal new addition to her pantheon of extremely danceable whisper-tracks with progressive beats . Chant-choruses are welcome in any pop song, as far as I’m concerned, but I’m mostly obsessed with how her voice barely trails the rhythm. Just dancing to the song like a fool in my own room conjured a sweaty, whiskey-intoxicated club crowd around me. Tits out, drinks up, asses shaking—the best way for any song to be enjoyed! And then there’s Ms. Banks, who se honey-smooth flow perfectly rounds out the songs second-half. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the song to cross her over to a wider, States-side audience. (And if you’re craving more, please go listen to “Snack.”) —Joan Summers

Y: JoJo feat. CHIKA, “Sabotage” - Few things in life have upset me as much as JoJo’s decade-long forced musical hiatus. Ten years after her sophomore record, in 2016 she returned with Mad Love. Another three years and two re-recorded albums later, she has finally blessed us with the promise of more music to come. “Sabotage” features a relaxed beat and shows off the soulful, syrupy Jojo vocals that I can never get enough of. Catch me listening to this song on repeat while I stare longingly out the window, waiting for the full album. —Lisa Fischer

Y: Frances Quinlan, “Rare Thing” - As a one-time resident of Philadelphia, my greatest shame has been never getting super into indie rock greats Hop Along. Perhaps that will change this week, because I am extremely into Hop Along vocalist Frances Quinlan’s new solo project (though, as Stereogum informs me, Hop Along began as a solo project and I am apparently many years late to the party. Wouldn’t be the first time.) “Rare Thing” is much more synth-forward than I am familiar with her other band for being, and there are harps, so, you know, I’m on board. —MS

Y: Louis Tomlinson, “We Made It” - Every knew Louis Tomlinson solo single sounds more... English? than the one that proceeded it. This is blockbuster-sized pop-rock filtered through Oasis-cosplay. I mean, he’s even wearing Gallagher-brother parka. That said, “We Made It” is sweet and uplifting without being overly saccharine (though you’d be wise to fast-forward through the 20-second spoken-word intro) and I’m certainly going to listen more than once. Good on you, mate. —MS