Teen Detective Enola Holmes is Tackling the Mystery of her Missing Mother

The upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of the infamous detective Sherlock Holmes. Based on a series of young adult fiction books by Nancy Springer, the movie re-imagines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world by centering the adventures of teenage Enola, who is forced to rely on her own intuitive abilities when she wakes up one morning to find her mother (portrayed by the always perfect Helena Bonham Carter) missing. Of course, the movie also stars the Holmes brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft (played by Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin respectively), who come to care for Enola after their mother’s disappearance, and seemingly attempt to turn her from a free-spired teenager into a “proper” lady. Naturally, this prompts Enola to run away to London to look for her mother herself.

Brown is best known for her role as Eleven/Jane in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and this film seems like the perfect vehicle to showcase a very different type of acting than in the dark ‘80s science fiction series.

As a former mystery-obsessed child (at the age of ten I was carrying around a two-volume edition of the complete works of Sherlock Holmes in my backpack), the trailer already has me delighted. Sure, lots of people are fascinated by watching a mustached detective easily solve a gruesome murder, but to me, there's something about a teenage detective that uniquely captures the wide-eyed wonder of puzzling through a mystery.