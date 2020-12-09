The Bachelor Rewind: Bachelorette Season 16, Mid-Season Recap

The most chaotic season of The Bachelorette has finally reached the mid-season mark, and I’m out of wine. Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams ’s quarantine adventure has been unlike any other, and because of that fact, it’s next to impossible to remember everything that went down. But don’t fret—Jezebel has got you covered.

Week one: Clare Crawley arrives at the La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, CA for a socially distanced and covid- negative Bachelorette season. She meets her future fiancé, Dale Moss, and tells everyone she thinks she’s met her husband. By week four, they’re engaged, begging the question: Why did she come on this show, anyway? And who agrees to get married after only a month of dating?

When week five rolls around, Tayshia takes over, becoming the new Bachelorette and dating Crawley’s leftovers. Luckily enough, some of them are hot and good. Who will she pick? Who will win? Who is your money on? Mine is whoever launches a super successful podcast first. Revisit the majesty in Jezebel’s mid-season recap, above.