A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

The Bachelor Rewind: Most Awkward Hometown Dates

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:the bachelor
the bachelorthe bachelorettereality tvtvtelevision
Save

Hometown dates are a tried and true Bachelor tradition. After weeks of being stuck together in the mansion, the final three contestants take the Bachelor home to see where they grew up and meet their family, thus transitioning from the artifice of the show into something closer to real life. But they are also cringe-worthy disasters, filled with bizarre traditions and confounding family dramas.

From hula-hooping with a potential mother-in-law to burying a dead dove in the family’s backyard, Jezebel has rounded up the wildest Bachelor hometown dates. With a season filmed entirely in quarantine on-air and another on the way, I’m sure they will only get weirder from here.

Advertisement
Joan Summers

local gossip

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Couple Who Hosted Superspreader Wedding in Ohio Gave Their Guests Hand Sanitizer As Favors But Claim They Weren't Thinking About Covid

Christmas Tree or Jameela Jamil?

Florida Sherriff's Department Uses Schoolchildren's Abuse History to Predict Which Kids They Might Want to Harass

Everything I Learned About Ben Sasse From Looking at His Instagram

DISCUSSION

Latest on Culture

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement