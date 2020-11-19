The Bachelor Rewind: Most Awkward Hometown Dates

Hometown dates are a tried and true Bachelor tradition. After weeks of being stuck together in the mansion, the final three contestants take the Bachelor home to see where they grew up and meet their family, thus transitioning from the artifice of the show into something closer to real life. But they are also cringe-worthy disasters, filled with bizarre traditions and confounding family dramas.

From hula-hooping with a potential mother-in-law to burying a dead dove in the family’s backyard, Jezebel has rounded up the wildest Bachelor hometown dates. With a season filmed entirely in quarantine on-air and another on the way, I’m sure they will only get weirder from here.