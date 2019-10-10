I cannot discuss Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer without spoiling the “Take! It! Off!” results, so...

Imagine your doctor dressed up on the side as an eagle and sang a rather operatic, if I’m being kind, version of Meatloaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Now imagine your doctor is Dr. Drew Pinsky. Now imagine you know definitively what “I’d Do Anything for Love” songwriter Jim Steinman was referring to as the thing his narrator wouldn’t do. (In the context of the full original song, when Lorraine Crosby sings, “Sooner or later you’ll be screwin’ around,” and Meatloaf sings, “I won’t do that,” but nonetheless, I still like to think he was referring to anal as the thing he wouldn’t do. What a square!) Imagine all the possibilities here in one show. Wow. The Masked Singer does it again. Enjoy the montage. Caw-caw!