The Horror That Is 'Baby Shark' Is Becoming a TV Show

Are you a parent who has been driven to near madness by the sound of the viral song “Baby Shark, ” looping from your laptop or Alexa or Google Home? Do you now hear its hum vibrating in the walls and floorboards of your home, even when sitting in silence? When your child requests, “M ommy, play Baby Shark! ” are you incapable of even refusing, because your vocal cords have been shot from screaming all night, which you spent staring wide-eyed at your ceiling, envisioning the animated sharks of the PinkFong video dancing right above you?

Great news! The song “Baby Shark” is becoming a television series at Nickelodeon, so there will be even more Baby Shark content for your kids to consume. Variety reports that the network has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, an animated series that will follow the titular “Baby Shark” and his best friend through a place called Carnivore Core. They’ll have some laughs and go on adventures, all while singing some “original catchy tunes.”

The show is set to debut with a holiday special in December, but if you can’t wait until then, there’s always the original video, which has almost 5.8 billion views. Doo doo doo, doo-doo-doo-doo!