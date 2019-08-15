Image: Getty

I thought Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was a generally good movie, as long as I focused exclusively on the scenes in which hottie Brad Pitt is basically in a buddy comedy with his pitbull Brandy, who steals the entire movie (Margot Robbie, who?!) But not everyone shares my feelings, including Bruce Lee’s daughter, who would kindly like Tarantino to shut up about her dad.

In the movie, there’s a scene in which a young, aggressive Bruce Lee gets into a fight with Pitt’s character, a stuntman who’s apparently better at kung-fu than Lee. It’s not a nice portrayal of the actor, something Tarantino has confirmed, calling him “an arrogant guy.” Lee’s daughter Shannon isn’t having it anymore.

“He could shut up about it,” she told Variety. “Or he could apologize or he could say, ‘I don’t really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn’t be taken as how he really was.’”

Considering Tarantino has mined Lee’s work for years now (the most egregious being Game of Death’s influence on Kill Bill, yellow jumpsuit and all), maybe it’s time for him to step back, way back, on talking about Lee.