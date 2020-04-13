A Supposedly Feminist Website
Tramp Stamps, Bucket Hats, and Frosé: A Real Housewives of New York Power Ranking

Jennifer Perry
Filed to:reality TV
reality TVreal housewivesThe Real Housewives Of New YorkBravo
Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

In Season 12's first two episodes, the RHONY cast went to the Hamptons for a sleepover at Ramona’s estate, and Luann continued her apology tour, while Sonja—and her chiropractor—end up being a surprising source of wisdom. Frosé and a modest amount of tears were shed, though none for the new Housewife, the “tramp-stamped” Leah McSweeney.

