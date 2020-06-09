A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Vanderpump Rules Has Fired Stassi and Kristen

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Illustration for article titled i/iiVanderpump Rules/i Has Fired Stassi and Kristen
Image: Getty

In my decades spent watching reality TV, I never thought a cast would be held to this much accountability. According to Variety, Bravo issued a statement following accusations of racism among the Vanderpump Rules cast: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

Last week, Faith Stowers—the show’s only black cast member—went on Instagram Live and told followers that in 2018, Schroeder and Doute called the cops on her after they learned she slept with Jax Taylor. (Jax cheated on his now-wife Brittany with Faith.) Apparently, Schroeder and Doute later told police that Stowers was robbing people in Los Angeles, citing an article about a different black woman who was accused of those crimes. Both Stassi and Kristen apologized on Monday, likely hoping everyone would forgive and forget.

But besides dropping those two, Bravo has also fired Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni—the casually misogynistic new talent on the boring new season—after their racist tweets resurfaced. Boyens used the n-word on Twitter frequently, writing in 2012: “It upsets me that the word n— is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” according to People. Caprioni also used the word in a series of tweets around the same time. They will not be missed.

I only wonder why Jax Taylor was able to skirt around these firings: in 2017, he accused Stowers of grand theft auto and going “awol” from the military in a tweet that, at the time of publishing, is still available for all to see.

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. It's facetious. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out July 21.

