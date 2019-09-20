Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Illustration: Elena Scotti (Photos: NBC, Getty Images)

Twenty five years ago, on September 22, 1994, NBC premiered a sitcom about a group of surly, sarcastic, idealistic friends who are also roommates and often lovers (an idea that was said to be secretly inspired by Living Single). Successful in its run, Friends served as a blueprint for decades of network shows about pithy twenty- and thirty-something friends who live and date together (New Girl, Happy Endings, How I Met Your Mother), and it will never be forgotten, no matter how much you may try. To celebrate the show’s 25th lap around the Earth and add to the Friends anniversary discourse, the Jezebel staff decided to remember a few things about Friends. Here they are.

The monkey

Chandler smoked



Phoebe had a really mean twin

Joey tried to be an actor

The Rachel haircut

Chandler’s third nipple

The French poster in Monica and Rachel’s apartment

Chandler and Joey’s apartment was wildly different than Rachel and Monica’s, in the same building

Monica got a turkey stuck on her head

Ross had really white teeth for a minute

Ross saw Monica and Chandler fuck from his apartment window

Chandler was annoying

Rachel worked at Bloomingdales

Fat Monica seemed bad

Monica dated a guy with a mustache for a while, but he didn’t want babies so they broke up or something

Ross dated a black chick once (played by Aisha Tyler)

“We were on a break!”

“Supposably”

Something about Monica’s dishes? And them breaking?

Ross’s son went away

Also, Ross’ son is now Jughead on Riverdale

SMELLY CAT! SMELLY CAT! WHAT are they FEEDING YOU?!

They had one box of condoms, and there was an episode where only one was left and a fight ensued over who got to have sex

Gunther’s unrequited love for Rachel

Ross sucked

The episode where they played football on Thanksgiving

Rachel and Ross had a baby named Emma

Joey wanted to raise Rachel’s child with Ross

Monica was a chef

The couch in the coffee shop was an unrealistic layout

Ross wore an armadillo suit once

Jon Favreau played one of Monica’s boyfriends

Wasn’t Brad Pitt on this show?

Ross called his would-be wife Emily “Rachel” at the altar

Seinfeld was better

Anything else we forgot to remember?