We Still Can't Do the 'Oops... I Did It Again' Choreography, 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago, Britney Spears released her single “Oops... I Did It Again,” a song that would then be played at every slumber party, school dance, workout class, and nightclub until the end of time. It is a scientific fact that “Oops” can never be overplayed because it is a perfect song from beginning to end.

While I have been known to sing the song at every opportunity—in the shower, at karaoke, while washing my hands (the chorus is 20 seconds, you’re welcome)—my dance skills are barely on par with someone in the back row of a high school musical chorus, and thus, I have never been able to master the iconic “Oops... I Did It Again” choreography.

Instead, I asked three of my bravest colleagues to give it a shot for the blog. Check out how they did in the video above. We might not have moves like Britney, but we will follow her lead anywhere.