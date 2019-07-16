Image: Getty

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres August 5, and it cannot come soon enough. From Hannah Brown’s snoozy, sometimes horny Bachelorette season to Colton Underwood’s fence jump, the fairytale franchise has been remarkably lackluster until now—the summer—when all our favorite losers from past seasons come together to get pruny in a hot tub and maybe fall in love.

Let’s make some uneducated guesses based on the teaser clip shared by ABC.