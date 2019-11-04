It’s November, which means that it’s socially acceptable to start gnawing on candy canes, decorating your tree, and crying to “Last Christmas” at your local karaoke bar (by which I mean in your shower, alone, just you and your waterproof Bluetooth speaker.) And which music superstar is kicking off the premature Christmas festivities but none other than Kacey Musgraves.

On November 29 (too early, or too late, please argue in the comments) Kacey Musgraves will debut her Christmas Show on Amazon Prime, showcasing a stacked list of performers: Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, and the Rockettes, among others, because no Christmas show is complete without the Rockettes. Musgraves called it a “a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays” and told TV Line she’ll be performing her old Christmas album (which has a cute, retro surfer rock vibe.) And in addition to the celebrity guests, there will be some surprises. “Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma,” she said. Well, doesn’t that just sound cute as hell?