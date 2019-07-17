Screenshot: Universal Films

Cats, the musical, is hitting the silver screen with an all-star cast of actors who appear to take a musical called Cats very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it may become the greatest movie of our time.



In a behind-the-scenes teaser, stars of the film go extra hard in describing what viewers can rest assured will be a wild ride. Dance, theater, drama, “digital fur technology”—the works.

Here’s a short list of the cast: Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger to you), Taylor Swift (as Bombalurina), Idris Elba (as Macavity), James Corden (Bustopher Jones), Ian McKellen (Gus The Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), and Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots).

If you are not overwhelmed by now, I suggest viewing the teaser with the sound blaring, so that you become immediately immersed in this drama. (The full trailer is out this Friday, the movie hits theaters December 20.)

They say:

“I was cast in 1981. Just before we opened, I snapped my Achilles’ tendon and I thought that was my history with CATS. But it turns out, not.” -Judi Dench

“When I first heard I was going to be in CATS, woo! Instantly, I felt the pressure.” -Jennifer Hudson “This musical is timeless.” -Taylor Swift “I just remember loving it. So, when CATS became a movie, obviously, I jumped at the chance.” -Rebel Wilson “We got to update it in ways that I think are just so, so great. I came right off of a stadium tour and went right into rehearsals. ” -Taylor Swift “Ta-da, show business!” -Idris Elba “The scale of this film is huge. Three or four times bigger for the cat perspective.” -Idris Elba

“It’s a massive undertaking, a kind of Alice in Wonderland experience.” -Judi Dench “These are people, but they’re cats, and it’s kind of blowing my mind. There is nothing else like it.” -James Corden “This is a moment for you to step into a world that’s completely designed to entertain.” -Idris Elba “I just was, like, really excited and so honored to get to be a part of this.” -Taylor Swift “This film is an event.” -Jennifer Hudson

This is the greatest show.