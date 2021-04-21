A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Will You Watch Bethenny Frankel On the Apprentice: Girlboss Edition?

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Will You Watch Bethenny Frankel On the Apprentice: Girlboss Edition?
Image: Courtesy of HBO Max

In 2019, ahead of her exit from the Real Housewives of New York, Variety reported that reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, also known for her Skinnygirl brand, had signed a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to develop unscripted projects executive produced by her and her production company, B Real Productions. On Wednesday, the trailer premiered for her first show to be produced under that deal: The Big Shot With Bethenny.

It’s basically The Apprentice: Girlboss Edition.

A description reads: “Behind every mogul is a skilled, powerful executive team — and Bethenny Frankel is opening up room for one more. Find out who has what it takes to be her right-hand person in The Big Shot With Bethenny.”

In an interview with OK! ahead of the trailer’s release, Frankel described the project as “too big to fail.” She elaborated: “Succeed or fail, it’s all on me, but Mark Burnett and his team say that it will be a huge success. In 15 business competition shows in history, only one has succeededThe Apprenticeand they all feel this is the second one [to take off].”

She continued:

“It won’t fail. There was a moment in the beginning because of the pandemic, and because of certain things that I was worried for one second, and I almost delayed it. I don’t do it if it’s not going to be done well. I have done this for a long time, and I have produced other shows — this is the biggest show with the biggest budget, with the biggest partners and the greatest streamer, so stakes are very high, but it’s too good a show. It’s too big to fail.”

Good to see she hasn’t lost any of her now-signature bravado. Knowing Bethenny, she could probably sell a rotten potato for a million dollars if she put her mind to it. I mean, has anyone even tried Skinnygirl wine? Regardless, if this sort of thing looks interesting, the first episode premieres April 28 on HBO Max.

Joan Summers

local gossip

