Will You Watch Bethenny Frankel On the Apprentice: Girlboss Edition?

In 2019, ahead of her exit from t he Real Housewives of New York, Variety reported that reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, also known for her Skinnygirl brand, had signed a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to develop unscripted projects executive produced by her and her production company, B Real Productions. On Wednesday, the trailer premiered for her first show to be produced under that deal: The Big Shot With Bethenny.



It’s basically The Apprentice: Girlboss Edition.

A description reads: “Behind every mogul is a skilled, powerful executive team — and Bethenny Frankel is opening up room for one more. Find out who has what it takes to be her right-hand person in The Big Shot With Bethenny.”

In an interview with OK! ahead of the trailer’s release, Frankel described the project as “too big to fail.” She elaborated: “Succeed or fail, it’s all on me, but Mark Burnett and his team say that it will be a huge success. In 15 business competition shows in history, only one has succeeded —The Apprentice— and they all feel this is the second one [to take off].”



She continued:

“It won’t fail. There was a moment in the beginning because of the pandemic, and because of certain things that I was worried for one second, and I almost delayed it. I don’t do it if it’s not going to be done well. I have done this for a long time, and I have produced other shows — this is the biggest show with the biggest budget, with the biggest partners and the greatest streamer, so stakes are very high, but it’s too good a show. It’s too big to fail.”

Good to see she hasn’t lost any of her now-signature bravado. Knowing Bethenny, she could probably sell a rotten potato for a million dollars if she put her mind to it. I mean, has anyone even tried Skinnygirl wine? Regardless, if this sort of thing looks interesting, the first episode premieres April 28 on HBO Max.