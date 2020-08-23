Zoë Kravitz Looks Appropriately Catlike and Womanly in This New Trailer for The Batman

Screenshot : DC Films/Warner Bros. Pictures

Our nation is sick, suffering under the delusion that there’s never been a gritty/dark/serious/ whatever the fuck Batman movie before. Literally every single Batman movie for the past three decades , save for Joel Schumacher’s two nipple-riveted disasterpieces from the mid-’90s, has promised to be the gritty/dark/serious/whatever the fuck Batman movie we’ve somehow never had, despite the fact that we’ve basically only had gritty/dark/serious/whatever the fuck Batman movies since that Tim Burton one dropped i n 1989. Am I insane? They say this every single time, right? It’s like we’re plagued by a kind of collective pop-cultural goldfish memory that makes us swallow up straight-up lies like “Until Dolly Parton/Faith Hill/Carrie Underwood/Taylor Swift/Kacey Musgraves, no country singer had ever successfully crossed over into the pop mainstream! ” or “Thanks to Clueless/Mean Girls/Bridesmaids/Girls Trip, we now know that female-fronted films have a future in Hollywood! ” I’m through! I’m done! I’m spent and deceased! I will entertain these lies no more!



That said, this new gritty/dark/serious/whatever the fuck Batman movie looks pretty cool.

On Saturday, director Matt Reeves premiered the trailer for The Batman, Entertainment Weekly reports. The movie —only about a quarter of the way filmed , EW notes, as its production was halted by the coronavirus pandemic and isn’t slated to premiere until October of next year — stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoë Kravitz as Catowman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Watch the gritty/dark/serious/whatever the fuck trailer below.