Whatever your feelings on Disney’s semi-live action remake of The Lion King, it has blessed us with new music from Beyoncé, and therefore cements itself in history as a cultural gift. More importantly, we now have the video for “Spirit,” which features 10000 incredible outfits, some lions, the splitting of the heavens, and an appearance by the one-and-only Blue Ivy.

The single is off The Lion King: The Gift, a 14-song album that serves as a supplement to the film’s official soundtrack. Beyoncé told ABC News the soundtrack “is a love letter to Africa,” and that she “wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it.” Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, and the Childish Gambino are also featured on the album.

Blue Ivy!!!!