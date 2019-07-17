Screenshot: Gloria Sanchez Productions, STXfilms

I’m not one to judge a film by its trailer, but something tells me Hustlers is already the movie of the year?



The trailer opens with Jenner Lopez walking Constance Wu through a few pole moves, cut with the unglamorous reality of Wu’s character giving the strip club owner a 40-percent cut of her earnings. To compensate for their lack of hard cash, the women seek revenge from the corrupt men of the Financial District who make up their clientele. J. Lo, Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, and Betty Cooper star as the strippers who rob Wall Street men, moonlighting as hot Robin Hoods.

Hustlers hits theaters September 13. Until then, you can read the New York article the movie is based on.