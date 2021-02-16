Free Idea: Make Abigail Heringer the Next Bachelorette

Screenshot : ABC/The Bachelorette ( Fair Use

Every week in Matt James’s season of The Bachelor feels cobbled together, and Monday night was more of the same. Heather Martin from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor surprised James—a moment that has been teased for weeks now—only to be sent home within minutes. Kit Keenan broke up with James (this mind-deteriorating television series is only tolerable when a contestant breaks up with t he Bachelor or Bachelorette , so kudos to her ). Chelsea Vaughn, Serena Chew, Jessenia Cruz, Pieper James, and get this—Abigail Heringer, receiver of the first impression rose—were axed. And that’s wack. ABC, make her the next Bachelorette instead of Katie Thurston, my god.

The moment arrived after the group date, which wasn’t really much of a date at all—James invited the women to sit down with him and tell him how they we re feeling, probably because it doesn’t seem like he has much of a connection with most of them. Undeniably, however, there was something going on between him and Heringer, a woman who has been nothing but totally honest and vulnerable the entirety of this remarkably tedious season. “I think from the beginning all I’ve wanted is just more time with you. We’ve only had little bits here and there. I think we’ve had really good conversations and I’ve opened up to you about some of my biggest insecurities. You shared your insecurities as well,” she told him. “I can see the possibility of a future with you. Can you see that possibility with me? I guess I’d rather know now.” Have you ever heard a Bach contestant speak so candidly? Me neither! Wow!

He hit her back with, “From night one, our first conversation, I was instantly drawn to you. You were vulnerable with me, you’re beautiful, compassionate, understanding—everything that I’m looking for. It was a no-brainer , that I’d give you the first impression rose. And I was so comfortable in our relationship that I explored other relationships, and in exploring those relationships with other women… I did grow strong feelings for them,” he said . “Being honest with you, and following my heart, my heart is pulling me in another direction. I apologize.” She stopped making eye contact, walked out, and that was that.

James has some creative logic there (“I liked you so much I dated other people” does not work in real life) but I suppose it is better than, “I’m just not that into you anymore.”

In conclusion, make Abigail Heringer the next Bachelorette. Thanks.