Music

Here Are Your 2020 Grammy Winners

Maria Sherman
Image: Getty

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night. In case you were wondering if ousted Grammys chief Deborah Dugan’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint—which alleged a smorgasbord of systemic issues within the Recording Academy—had any bearing on the night’s program, don’t worry, it didn’t.

Very few of the awards were televised between pitchy Jonas Brothers sing-alongs, Boyz II Men introducing a truly incendiary Tyler, The Creator set, and Alicia Keys somehow holding it down amid a somber night, but alas, some people took home trophies. Good for them.

In case you’re curious about which winners made it to air (and in the order in which they were announced), check that out below:

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)“ — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan
Relatable — Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now — Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia — Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Best Rap Album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Producer of the Year — Non-Classical

Finneas
When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

Ricky Reed
Almost Free (Fidlar)
“Burning” (Maggie Rogers)
“Confidence” (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay)
“Juice” (Lizzo)
“Kingdom Of One” (Maren Morris)
“Power Is Power” (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott)
“Tempo” (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott)
“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)
The Wrong Man (Ross Golan)

Jack Antonoff
Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey)
Red Hearse (Red Hearse)

Dan Auerbach
The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch)
Let’s Rock (The Black Keys)
Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers)
Myth Of A Man (Night Beats)
Southern Gentleman (Dee White)
Walk Through Fire (Yola)

John Hill
“Heat Of The Summer” (Young The Giant)
“Hundred” (Khalid)
“No Drug Like Me” (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Outta My Head” (Khalid With John Mayer)
Social Cues (Cage The Elephant)
“Superposition” (Young The Giant)
“Too Much” (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Vertigo” (Khalid)
“Zero” (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons)

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman Fucking Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

 Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best New Artist

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola

Album of the Year

I, I — Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)— Lizzo
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

If you’re so inclined to scroll through a full-winner’s list, that’s available here.

If you need assistance forming opinions on the aforementioned winners, check out our open thread.

