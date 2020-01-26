Open Thread: Thank U, Next! It's the 2020 Grammy Awards

Image : Getty

All the drama surrounding the Recording Academy’s allegedly shady practices set the stage for the 2020 Grammy Awards, which one can only hope will be a beautiful disaster. Beyoncé (Best Music Film for Homecoming) and Lil Nas X (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road”) have already won awards tonight during the pre-show, having previously won in our hearts. And Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish will probably have decent nights. Will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton kiss on stage? Will Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss on stage? Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kiss on stage? Will we vomit? Yes! Best be prepared.



Alicia Keys is returning as host, which means we’re about to reach new levels of Z en tonight. Drop all gossip, predictions, and your deepest, darkest desires below.