Here Are Your 2021 Grammy Awards Nominees

Screenshot : The Recording Academy/GRAMMYS

Despite the ongoing covid-19 global health emergency, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will proceed; the show is scheduled for January 31, 2021, and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced its nominations—remotely, of course—on a live stream with a rotating cast and crew of presenters (Megan Thee Stallion, Imogen Heap, Gayle King... Sharon Osbourne?), and there are... genuinely many reasons to be excited! For instance: there are no men nominated in the Best Rock Performance category, a category I would never before have included in Jezebel’s roundup but now feels important and exciting! Same for the Best Country Album category, a genre category notoriously limited in its scope of gender! I’m sure this totally makes up for the fact that just eight months ago, the Academy fired former President and CEO Deborah Duganafter she filed a 44-page complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging a slew of unsavory behavior: sexual harassment, voting irregularities, conflicts of interest, a toxic “boys’ club” mentality, and an accusation that Neil Portnow, the CEO she was hired to replaced, raped an artist.

Advertisement

Anyway! According to Variety, Beyoncé has scored the year’s most nominations—a whopping nine—which includes her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” (Stallion is a nominee this year as well, and if there’s any justice, she will win.) Following Bey, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa all have six nominations, so I’m rooting for “The Box.” And Harry Styles has scored his very first Grammy nominations: for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. Boy band BTS also scored a nom for Best Pop Group performance—and their English language track, “Dynamite.”

And with that, here are the major nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels, “If The World Was Ending”

Advertisement

Record of the Year:

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé, “Savage”

Album of the Year:

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol.3

HAIM, Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Advertisement

Best New Artist:



Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Advertisement

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Justin Bieber, “Yummy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Advertisement

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber, Changes

Lady Gaga, Chromatic

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Advertisement

Best Rock Album:

Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka

Grace Potter, Daylight

Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury

The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Advertisement

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Big Thief, “NOT”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”

HAIM, “The Steps”

Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Grace Potter, “Daylight”

Advertisement

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck, Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Advertisement

Best R&B Album:

Ant Clemons, Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon, Take Time

Luke James, To Feel Love/D

John Legend, Bigger Love

Gregory Porter, All Rise

Advertisement

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chloe X Halle, Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

Robert Glasper, Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat, It Is What It IS

Advertisement

Best Rap Album:

D Smoke, Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo

Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony

Nas, King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9, The Allegory

Advertisement

Best Country Album:

Ingrid Andress, Lady Like

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Little Big Town, Nightfall

Ashley McBryde, Never Will

Advertisement

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kany García, Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin, Pausa

Debi Nova, 3:33

Advertisement

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bajofondo, Aura

Cami, Monstruo

Cultura Profética, Sobrevolando

Fito Paez, La Conquista Del Espacio

Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia

Advertisement

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

Future Featuring Drake, “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

Woodkid, “Goliath”

Advertisement

See the full list here. Two months until Music’s Biggest Night—at least there’s something to look forward to, huh?