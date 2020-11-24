Here Are Your 2021 Grammy Awards Nominees

Despite the ongoing covid-19 global health emergency, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will proceed; the show is scheduled for January 31, 2021, and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced its nominations—remotely, of course—on a live stream with a rotating cast and crew of presenters (Megan Thee Stallion, Imogen Heap, Gayle King... Sharon Osbourne?), and there are... genuinely many reasons to be excited! For instance: there are no men nominated in the Best Rock Performance category, a category I would never before have included in Jezebel’s roundup but now feels important and exciting! Same for the Best Country Album category, a genre category notoriously limited in its scope of gender! I’m sure this totally makes up for the fact that just eight months ago, the Academy fired former President and CEO Deborah Duganafter she filed a 44-page complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging a slew of unsavory behavior: sexual harassment, voting irregularities, conflicts of interest, a toxic “boys’ club” mentality, and an accusation that Neil Portnow, the CEO she was hired to replaced, raped an artist.
Anyway! According to Variety, Beyoncé has scored the year’s most nominations—a whopping nine—which includes her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” (Stallion is a nominee this year as well, and if there’s any justice, she will win.) Following Bey, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa all have six nominations, so I’m rooting for “The Box.” And Harry Styles has scored his very first Grammy nominations: for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. Boy band BTS also scored a nom for Best Pop Group performance—and their English language track, “Dynamite.”
And with that, here are the major nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé, “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels, “If The World Was Ending”
Record of the Year:
Beyoncé, “Black Parade”
Black Pumas, “Colors”
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé, “Savage”
Album of the Year:
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay, Everyday Life
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol.3
HAIM, Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Folklore
Best New Artist:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Justin Bieber, “Yummy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lady Gaga, Chromatic
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, Folklore
Best Rock Album:
Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Grace Potter, Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Rock Performance:
Fiona Apple, “Shameika”
Big Thief, “NOT”
Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”
HAIM, “The Steps”
Brittany Howard, “Stay High”
Grace Potter, “Daylight”
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck, Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Best R&B Album:
Ant Clemons, Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon, Take Time
Luke James, To Feel Love/D
John Legend, Bigger Love
Gregory Porter, All Rise
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chloe X Halle, Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
Robert Glasper, Fuck Yo Feelings
Thundercat, It Is What It IS
Best Rap Album:
D Smoke, Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
Nas, King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9, The Allegory
Best Country Album:
Ingrid Andress, Lady Like
Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record
Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Little Big Town, Nightfall
Ashley McBryde, Never Will
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kany García, Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin, Pausa
Debi Nova, 3:33
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bajofondo, Aura
Cami, Monstruo
Cultura Profética, Sobrevolando
Fito Paez, La Conquista Del Espacio
Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia
Best Music Video:
Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”
Future Featuring Drake, “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
Woodkid, “Goliath”
See the full list here. Two months until Music’s Biggest Night—at least there’s something to look forward to, huh?
