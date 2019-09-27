Shared custody has been restored! Sony and Disney are back together! Spider-Man is safe! Tom Holland is okay! The Hollywood Reporter says!
After publicly parting ways over a deal gone south, Disney/Marvel and Sony are back at the table and have struck a deal that would see Marvel produce another Spider-Man film for Sony.
The new film even has a release date: July 16, 2021.
THR adds that “as part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will appear in a future Marvel movie.” This will be the fourth film starring Tom Holland as a Spider-Man.
Now, never do this to me and Tom Holland again!