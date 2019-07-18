Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Universal

I hate when cats show me their anuses and I’m also never in the mood to look at cat dick. And it turns out that I don’t want to see CGI tail placed strategically where cat dick would be on an actor playing a cat, either. I mean, does anyone? I really don’t like how it’s wagging at me.

Welcome to your nightmare: The trailer for the movie version Cats is here. It is uncanny valley if you live a litter box (which is, come to think of it, exactly where our culture is located). Everyone looks sort of dented?

This looks like deepfakes???

Somehow this looks worse than what was already guaranteed to be the worst thing in history? I’m impressed? Here’s Taylor Swift:

See you December 20.