When I watch a cooking show, I want chaos. Whether it’s the restaurant wars episodes of Top Chef, the baking failures of Nailed It, or the bizarre ingredient surprises on Chopped, I want to see people running around a cooking competition like chickens with their heads cut off. The producers of the latter have come up with an even crazier cooking show premise, one which involves shooting food from a cannon.

Deadline reports that from the creator and executive producer of Chopped comes Dishmantled (incredible name already), and this is the premise:

...each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Excuse me, the dishes are blasted into the faces of blind-folded chefs? Will they even have time to wipe it off their faces before they start cooking? I hope not, as a forever fan of Nickelodeon’s slime. To make the show even better, it’ll be hosted by the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s breakout Tituss Burgess, who I only assume will pair every smushed up dish with a tall glass of pinot noir. The show is coming to something called Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform dropping in 2020. That’s annoying, but if the show is good enough I’ll tune in anywhere.